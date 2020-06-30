All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4507 W Dakota Avenue

4507 West Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4507 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33e3636006 ----
HIGHLIGHTS: Recently updated! 2 bed/1 bath single-family house with ample light, a large fenced yard, and nicely updated. Enjoy food with family in the breakfast nook or barbecue on the deck in the backyard!

GREAT LOCATION! There are many nearby public transit options. Walking distance to Alameda bus line which can connect to the RTD Light Rail Central Station.
Corner lot on a closed culta-sac street. 1 block from the Wier Gulch Park and trail. The home is located at Dakota and Utica. It is East of Sheridan and is on the south side of Alameda. This neighborhood has great charm.

LAYOUT: The home is 1000 finished square feet with a washer in a designated laundry space in the basement. The kitchen is accompanied by a breakfast nook. The large backyard is fenced in with a privacy fence. There is a detached 1 car garage (manually operated), and off-street parking for another car. This home has ample light, easily cleaned surfaces, and all appliances are included.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Elementary school: Knapp, Middle school: Kepner, High school: West

NEED TO KNOW: Sewer and Trash are included. First month\'s rent $1800 security deposit or $2300 if with 1 pet (500 per pet etc) due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No Cats, Dogs OK, 1 year and house trained. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). Tenant pays for all other utilities including water, Xcel (Gas/Electric), cable, internet. Preference for 14-18 month lease.

Corner Lot
Large Deck
Privacy Fence
Private Entrance
Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have any available units?
4507 W Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 4507 W Dakota Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 W Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4507 W Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 W Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 W Dakota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4507 W Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 W Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 4507 W Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4507 W Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 W Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 W Dakota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

