4507 W Dakota Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

HIGHLIGHTS: Recently updated! 2 bed/1 bath single-family house with ample light, a large fenced yard, and nicely updated. Enjoy food with family in the breakfast nook or barbecue on the deck in the backyard!



GREAT LOCATION! There are many nearby public transit options. Walking distance to Alameda bus line which can connect to the RTD Light Rail Central Station.

Corner lot on a closed culta-sac street. 1 block from the Wier Gulch Park and trail. The home is located at Dakota and Utica. It is East of Sheridan and is on the south side of Alameda. This neighborhood has great charm.



LAYOUT: The home is 1000 finished square feet with a washer in a designated laundry space in the basement. The kitchen is accompanied by a breakfast nook. The large backyard is fenced in with a privacy fence. There is a detached 1 car garage (manually operated), and off-street parking for another car. This home has ample light, easily cleaned surfaces, and all appliances are included.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Elementary school: Knapp, Middle school: Kepner, High school: West



NEED TO KNOW: Sewer and Trash are included. First month\'s rent $1800 security deposit or $2300 if with 1 pet (500 per pet etc) due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No Cats, Dogs OK, 1 year and house trained. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). Tenant pays for all other utilities including water, Xcel (Gas/Electric), cable, internet. Preference for 14-18 month lease.



Corner Lot

Large Deck

Privacy Fence

Private Entrance

Storage Shed