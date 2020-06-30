Amenities

450 S Sherman St Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath Bungalow in Wash Park West!! This is the one!! Setting up Tours! - Your search stops here! Setting up tours now! Text Jason w/ Atlas Real Estate, contact info below.



Check out our latest home in the popular Washington Park Neighborhood located at

450 S Sherman St, Denver, CO 80209



MInutes to Downtown Denver, Wash Park, Shops on South Broadway, City Park, Cheeseman Park, Light Rail, and more! Excellent walkability!



Your new home features 4 bed, 2 baths, Finished basement, Private Master Suite, all adorned with high end finishes. A gorgeous combination of turn of the century wood work meets today's contemporary highlights. A warm and inviting space both indoors and out. Enjoy summer afternoons on your covered patio or bbq with friends and family in your private backyard.



Plenty of storage for your ski gear. Perfect for a roommates or a family looking for a home that has been well cared for.



Remodeled throughout with almost too many features to list:



Private master suite,

Open floor plan living with gas fireplace,

Updated kitchen w/ stainless and granite, maple cabs, tiled splash, and large pantry,

Large office space potential or make it a bedroom,

2 additional bedrooms on main level,

Finished basement with Tv, play room, and laundry,

Professionally landscaped, flagstone patio, privacy fenced, covered porch,

AC, Furnace, sump-pump, new copper water lines, tankless water heater.



Tour with us today and plan your move!



Renting for $3195

Deposit $3195

App- $45 per adult, id and verification at time of applying required



We ask for verifiable combined proof of monthly income meeting 3x the rent.

Background and credit check is quick.



We want to help you find your next home! Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

Contact Jason Jones to schedule a tour.

Best reached via text, phone, or email.

970-391-1943

jason.jones@realatlas.com



