Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

450 S Sherman St

450 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

450 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
450 S Sherman St Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath Bungalow in Wash Park West!! This is the one!! Setting up Tours! - Your search stops here! Setting up tours now! Text Jason w/ Atlas Real Estate, contact info below.

Check out our latest home in the popular Washington Park Neighborhood located at
450 S Sherman St, Denver, CO 80209

MInutes to Downtown Denver, Wash Park, Shops on South Broadway, City Park, Cheeseman Park, Light Rail, and more! Excellent walkability!

Your new home features 4 bed, 2 baths, Finished basement, Private Master Suite, all adorned with high end finishes. A gorgeous combination of turn of the century wood work meets today's contemporary highlights. A warm and inviting space both indoors and out. Enjoy summer afternoons on your covered patio or bbq with friends and family in your private backyard.

Plenty of storage for your ski gear. Perfect for a roommates or a family looking for a home that has been well cared for.

Remodeled throughout with almost too many features to list:

Private master suite,
Open floor plan living with gas fireplace,
Updated kitchen w/ stainless and granite, maple cabs, tiled splash, and large pantry,
Large office space potential or make it a bedroom,
2 additional bedrooms on main level,
Finished basement with Tv, play room, and laundry,
Professionally landscaped, flagstone patio, privacy fenced, covered porch,
AC, Furnace, sump-pump, new copper water lines, tankless water heater.

Tour with us today and plan your move!

Renting for $3195
Deposit $3195
App- $45 per adult, id and verification at time of applying required

We ask for verifiable combined proof of monthly income meeting 3x the rent.
Background and credit check is quick.

We want to help you find your next home! Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
Contact Jason Jones to schedule a tour.
Best reached via text, phone, or email.
970-391-1943
jason.jones@realatlas.com

(RLNE5448697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 S Sherman St have any available units?
450 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 S Sherman St have?
Some of 450 S Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
450 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 450 S Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 450 S Sherman St offer parking?
No, 450 S Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 450 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 450 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 450 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 450 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.

