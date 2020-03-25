All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

4453 Fillmore St

4453 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4453 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home in Swansea Subdivision with $150 Rent Reduction! - This desirable brick ranch has a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a nice hardwood floor, large lot and a detached 2-car garage which is a rare feature in the area. There is a front yard and a private fenced backyard for enjoying sunny days. You'll appreciate the extra details that went into creating a fantastic home.

Swansea is a centrally located neighborhood. It is close to downtown, and the shopping dining and entertainment options. It provides easy access to I-25.

This house is ready for move in. We can make this nice house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is REDUCED by $150 and is now $1790 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1715 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Detached 2-car garage is free to be used for one year.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($1790) plus 1st month's rent ($1715) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, send a tour request and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone cant provide a reference from a title company they cant prove to you they own the house-dont give them money! Check us, dont believe our word, its ok we want you to verify its legitimate.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4376895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 Fillmore St have any available units?
4453 Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4453 Fillmore St have?
Some of 4453 Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4453 Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
4453 Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4453 Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 4453 Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 4453 Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 4453 Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4453 Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 4453 Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 4453 Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 4453 Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4453 Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.

