4441 E Utah Pl
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

4441 E Utah Pl

4441 East Utah Place · No Longer Available
Location

4441 East Utah Place, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Fully renovated home in Denver! This Virginia Village home has it all! Main level offers an open living concept with a large kitchen that includes; new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, and dark espresso cabinetry. The main level flows with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite offers an amazing on-suite bathroom, with walk in shower, and a large closet. The secondary bedroom is spacious and across the hall from a second full bathroom. Basement is fully finished with large open spaces for family room, game room,flex/entertainment space/gym etc. There are also two non-conforming bedrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen! Not only are the aesthetic renovations new, the systems are too! New roof, sewer line, furnace,water heater, and new electrical panel,newer AC. Large Fenced Yard, Garage parking! Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 E Utah Pl have any available units?
4441 E Utah Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 E Utah Pl have?
Some of 4441 E Utah Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 E Utah Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4441 E Utah Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 E Utah Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 E Utah Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4441 E Utah Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4441 E Utah Pl offers parking.
Does 4441 E Utah Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 E Utah Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 E Utah Pl have a pool?
No, 4441 E Utah Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4441 E Utah Pl have accessible units?
No, 4441 E Utah Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 E Utah Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 E Utah Pl has units with dishwashers.
