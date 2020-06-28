4441 E Utah Pl

Amenities

Available Now! Fully renovated home in Denver! This Virginia Village home has it all! Main level offers an open living concept with a large kitchen that includes; new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, and dark espresso cabinetry. The main level flows with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite offers an amazing on-suite bathroom, with walk in shower, and a large closet. The secondary bedroom is spacious and across the hall from a second full bathroom. Basement is fully finished with large open spaces for family room, game room,flex/entertainment space/gym etc. There are also two non-conforming bedrooms, and a fully equipped kitchen! Not only are the aesthetic renovations new, the systems are too! New roof, sewer line, furnace,water heater, and new electrical panel,newer AC. Large Fenced Yard, Garage parking! Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets allowed.