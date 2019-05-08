4427 Cornish Way Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

*Updated* *Great Location* 3 bed + 3 bath Townhouse with yard, 2 car garage and finished basement. - *Updated* *Great Location* 3 bed + 3 bath Townhouse with yard, 2 car garage and finished basement with lots of storage.

* $2000 + deposit

* 3 bed, 3 bath, plus finished basement and yard. Main level master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Yard with large concrete patio and storage shed. Washer and Dryer hookups in unit.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue or grey button.



