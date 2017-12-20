4410 Newton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous home in Denver's Highlands! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a quaint fenced lot, and features spacious front and back yards with mature trees all around. Main floor is blanketed with wood floors, White panel doors, and fresh paint with the charm and feel you would expect from a historic Denver neighborhood. Kitchen features updated appliances including a gas stove. It also features an oversized 2 car garage. This location is close to walking trails and only minutes to Downtown.

