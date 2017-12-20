All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4410 Newton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4410 Newton Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:23 PM

4410 Newton Street

4410 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4410 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in Denver's Highlands! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a quaint fenced lot, and features spacious front and back yards with mature trees all around. Main floor is blanketed with wood floors, White panel doors, and fresh paint with the charm and feel you would expect from a historic Denver neighborhood. Kitchen features updated appliances including a gas stove. It also features an oversized 2 car garage. This location is close to walking trails and only minutes to Downtown.
Gorgeous home in Denver's Highlands! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a quaint fenced lot, and features spacious front and back yards with mature trees all around. Main floor is blanketed with wood floors, White panel doors, and fresh paint with the charm and feel you would expect from a historic Denver neighborhood. Kitchen features updated appliances including a gas stove. It also features an oversized 2 car garage. This location is close to walking trails and only minutes to Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Newton Street have any available units?
4410 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Newton Street have?
Some of 4410 Newton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4410 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 4410 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 4410 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 4410 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University