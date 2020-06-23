4372 Perth Circle

Amenities
This home has been very well cared for and has tasteful and modern updates throughout. 2 bedrooms + loft (add a closet for a 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths. The kitchen is the show-stopping centerpiece of the home, with modern cabinets and counters, stainless appliances, and newer vinyl flooring. Relax in your open living room and belly up to the breakfast bar. Step outside to your private backyard with a brick patio and platform deck, perfect for entertaining!
