4372 Perth Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home has been very well cared for and has tasteful and modern updates throughout. 2 bedrooms + loft (add a closet for a 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths. The kitchen is the show-stopping centerpiece of the home, with modern cabinets and counters, stainless appliances, and newer vinyl flooring. Relax in your open living room and belly up to the breakfast bar. Step outside to your private backyard with a brick patio and platform deck, perfect for entertaining!

This home has been very well cared for and has tasteful and modern updates throughout. 2 bedrooms + loft (add a closet for a 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths. The kitchen is the show-stopping centerpiece of the home, with modern cabinets and counters, stainless appliances, and newer vinyl flooring. Relax in your open living room and belly up to the breakfast bar. Step outside to your private backyard with a brick patio and platform deck, perfect for entertaining!