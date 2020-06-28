All apartments in Denver
436 Perry St
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:54 PM

436 Perry St

436 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available now ~Don't miss out on this beautifully updated ranch style bungalow in upcoming Barnum area! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers plenty of living space with a finished basement and 1 car detached garage. It has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the main level and newer kitchen with granite counters (no garbage disposal). Both main floor bedrooms feature walk-in closets and share a beautifully updated full bathroom. The finished basement boasts new carpet and offers a second living area, 3rd bedroom, updated full bathroom, flex/storage space and a full size washer and dryer. You'll enjoy entertaining in the fenced backyard with fire pit. No central ac, but plenty of ceiling fans to keep you cool. Conveniently located to 6th Ave. 10 minutes from Downtown. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Perry St have any available units?
436 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Perry St have?
Some of 436 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
436 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 436 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 436 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 436 Perry St offers parking.
Does 436 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Perry St have a pool?
No, 436 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 436 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 436 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
