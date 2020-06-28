436 Perry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking garage internet access

Available now ~Don't miss out on this beautifully updated ranch style bungalow in upcoming Barnum area! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers plenty of living space with a finished basement and 1 car detached garage. It has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the main level and newer kitchen with granite counters (no garbage disposal). Both main floor bedrooms feature walk-in closets and share a beautifully updated full bathroom. The finished basement boasts new carpet and offers a second living area, 3rd bedroom, updated full bathroom, flex/storage space and a full size washer and dryer. You'll enjoy entertaining in the fenced backyard with fire pit. No central ac, but plenty of ceiling fans to keep you cool. Conveniently located to 6th Ave. 10 minutes from Downtown. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com