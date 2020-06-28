4331 Liverpool St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!!

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home is ready to be yours. The main level features a large open floor plan with a well lit kitchen & dining area as well as a spacious living room. On the upper level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home also includes a unfinished basement.