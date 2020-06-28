All apartments in Denver
4331 Liverpool St

4331 Liverpool Street · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Liverpool Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
COMING SOON!!!
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home is ready to be yours. The main level features a large open floor plan with a well lit kitchen & dining area as well as a spacious living room. On the upper level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home also includes a unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Liverpool St have any available units?
4331 Liverpool St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 Liverpool St have?
Some of 4331 Liverpool St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Liverpool St currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Liverpool St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Liverpool St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Liverpool St is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Liverpool St offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Liverpool St offers parking.
Does 4331 Liverpool St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Liverpool St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Liverpool St have a pool?
No, 4331 Liverpool St does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Liverpool St have accessible units?
No, 4331 Liverpool St does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Liverpool St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Liverpool St has units with dishwashers.
