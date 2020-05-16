All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4305 Kalamath Street

4305 North Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Location

4305 North Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This new construction has so many extras it will be hard to list them all!! As you enter you will love the modern feel of the unit. The chefs kitchen features stunning countertops, all stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Upstairs at the first landing you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as two full bathrooms. Continue up the stairs to the third landing and you will be amazed by the HUGE rooftop deck!!! There is also another bedroom and full bathroom on this level as well. This unit includes a detached garage and is walking distance to Huckleberry Roasters, Denver Beer Co. and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Kalamath Street have any available units?
4305 Kalamath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Kalamath Street have?
Some of 4305 Kalamath Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Kalamath Street currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Kalamath Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Kalamath Street pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street does offer parking.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have a pool?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have accessible units?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street has units with dishwashers.
