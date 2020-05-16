4305 Kalamath Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

This new construction has so many extras it will be hard to list them all!! As you enter you will love the modern feel of the unit. The chefs kitchen features stunning countertops, all stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Upstairs at the first landing you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as two full bathrooms. Continue up the stairs to the third landing and you will be amazed by the HUGE rooftop deck!!! There is also another bedroom and full bathroom on this level as well. This unit includes a detached garage and is walking distance to Huckleberry Roasters, Denver Beer Co. and more!!!