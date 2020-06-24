All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:03 PM

4303 W Roanoke Plaza

4303 West Roanoke Place · No Longer Available
Location

4303 West Roanoke Place, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious ranch style home includes large living room with welcoming hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting, formal dining area, 2 large bedrooms and full bath. Open updated kitchen with newer stove range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Lower level has HUGE rec-room, 1 NON-CONFORMING bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard, sprinkler system, 2 car garage and mature trees. Great location with easy access to highways and shopping! GREAT HOME!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have any available units?
4303 W Roanoke Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have?
Some of 4303 W Roanoke Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 W Roanoke Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4303 W Roanoke Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 W Roanoke Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza offers parking.
Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have a pool?
No, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 W Roanoke Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 W Roanoke Plaza has units with dishwashers.
