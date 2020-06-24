4303 W Roanoke Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious ranch style home includes large living room with welcoming hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting, formal dining area, 2 large bedrooms and full bath. Open updated kitchen with newer stove range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Lower level has HUGE rec-room, 1 NON-CONFORMING bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard, sprinkler system, 2 car garage and mature trees. Great location with easy access to highways and shopping! GREAT HOME!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com