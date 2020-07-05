4280 E Warren Ave 3

Amenities
Modern townhouse centrally located! - Property Id: 21940
New Observatory Heights townhome community centrally located near I-25 and Colorado Blvd, just two blocks from the Colorado Light Rail Station! Close to everything: dining, shopping, I-25!
-Unit faces the street and has an attached two car garage with owner's entry
-Covered patio
-First floor laundry room with washer and dryer
-Second floor powder room
-Great room with access to spacious covered deck
-Open kitchen with island and walk-in pantry
-Dining area
-Owner's suite includes double sink bath and walk-in closet
-Secondary bedroom and full bath
$45 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21940
Property Id 21940
No Pets Allowed
