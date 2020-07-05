4280 E Warren Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Modern townhouse centrally located! - Property Id: 21940



New Observatory Heights townhome community centrally located near I-25 and Colorado Blvd, just two blocks from the Colorado Light Rail Station! Close to everything: dining, shopping, I-25!



-Unit faces the street and has an attached two car garage with owner's entry

-Covered patio

-First floor laundry room with washer and dryer

-Second floor powder room

-Great room with access to spacious covered deck

-Open kitchen with island and walk-in pantry

-Dining area

-Owner's suite includes double sink bath and walk-in closet

-Secondary bedroom and full bath



$45 application fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21940

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5408835)