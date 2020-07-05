All apartments in Denver
4280 E Warren Ave 3

4280 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4280 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern townhouse centrally located! - Property Id: 21940

New Observatory Heights townhome community centrally located near I-25 and Colorado Blvd, just two blocks from the Colorado Light Rail Station! Close to everything: dining, shopping, I-25!

-Unit faces the street and has an attached two car garage with owner's entry
-Covered patio
-First floor laundry room with washer and dryer
-Second floor powder room
-Great room with access to spacious covered deck
-Open kitchen with island and walk-in pantry
-Dining area
-Owner's suite includes double sink bath and walk-in closet
-Secondary bedroom and full bath

$45 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21940
Property Id 21940

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have any available units?
4280 E Warren Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have?
Some of 4280 E Warren Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 E Warren Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4280 E Warren Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 E Warren Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 E Warren Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4280 E Warren Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.

