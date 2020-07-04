All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4240 East Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This townhome has it all!! Featuring 2 master suites with en suites, 4 bathrooms total throughout on each level of home, high ceilings, custom paint, bright and open concept kitchen fully equipped with gorgeous granite countertops, extended white cabinetry, built in microwave, oven, range, dishwasher, refrigerator all open to large family room with hardwood floors, stunning high end fireplace and connecting to one of two patio/balconies this townhome has to offer! This gorgeous home also includes a washer and dryer and attached 2 car garage. AVAILABLE NOW!! All near to the University of Denver, shopping, dining, a quick commute to Downtown or the Denver Tech Center with easy access to RTD Light Rail located at Colorado/Evans, less than 1 mile from Observatory Park, 2 nearby golf courses, the Highline Canal and more than 200 acres of local park. Video at https://youtu.be/cqsTSImXCLk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have any available units?
4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have?
Some of 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co currently offering any rent specials?
4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co pet-friendly?
No, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co offer parking?
Yes, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co offers parking.
Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have a pool?
No, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co does not have a pool.
Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have accessible units?
No, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co has units with dishwashers.

