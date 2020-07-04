4240 E Warren Avenue Denver Co

Amenities

This townhome has it all!! Featuring 2 master suites with en suites, 4 bathrooms total throughout on each level of home, high ceilings, custom paint, bright and open concept kitchen fully equipped with gorgeous granite countertops, extended white cabinetry, built in microwave, oven, range, dishwasher, refrigerator all open to large family room with hardwood floors, stunning high end fireplace and connecting to one of two patio/balconies this townhome has to offer! This gorgeous home also includes a washer and dryer and attached 2 car garage. AVAILABLE NOW!! All near to the University of Denver, shopping, dining, a quick commute to Downtown or the Denver Tech Center with easy access to RTD Light Rail located at Colorado/Evans, less than 1 mile from Observatory Park, 2 nearby golf courses, the Highline Canal and more than 200 acres of local park. Video at https://youtu.be/cqsTSImXCLk