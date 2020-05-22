All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

421 South Gaylord Street

421 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Opportunity to live in the beautiful Wash Park/ Belcaro neighborhood!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately!
PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat or small dog permitted

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently. com/properties/800815?source=marketing (Remove the space before "com", Zillow does not allow links in property descriptions)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Charming 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home
* Just a 6 block walk to Wash Park
* Spacious living and dining area
* Large laundry room
* Large private backyard with covered patio
* Detached 1 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage, 1 space behind house & plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60.00 in summer, $130.00 in winter
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Window unit
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months-18 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently. com/properties/800815?source=marketing (Remove the space before "com", Zillow does not allow links in property descriptions)

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

