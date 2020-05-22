421 South Gaylord Street

Amenities

Opportunity to live in the beautiful Wash Park/ Belcaro neighborhood!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately!

PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat or small dog permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Charming 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home

* Just a 6 block walk to Wash Park

* Spacious living and dining area

* Large laundry room

* Large private backyard with covered patio

* Detached 1 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage, 1 space behind house & plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60.00 in summer, $130.00 in winter

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Window unit

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months-18 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

