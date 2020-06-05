All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 416 E Kentucky Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
416 E Kentucky Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

416 E Kentucky Ave

416 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

416 East Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Washington Park Home Available Now - Property Id: 176564

Very light and bright 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with an additional study on the main level. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeting in the bedrooms. Laundry room with washer & dryer on the lower level. Centrally located to Downtown & the Denver Tech Center. 2 light rail stops are close by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176564
Property Id 176564

(RLNE5375096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E Kentucky Ave have any available units?
416 E Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 E Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 416 E Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
416 E Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
No, 416 E Kentucky Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 416 E Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 416 E Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 416 E Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 E Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 416 E Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 416 E Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 416 E Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 E Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University