416 E Kentucky Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Washington Park Home Available Now - Property Id: 176564



Very light and bright 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with an additional study on the main level. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeting in the bedrooms. Laundry room with washer & dryer on the lower level. Centrally located to Downtown & the Denver Tech Center. 2 light rail stops are close by.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176564

Property Id 176564



(RLNE5375096)