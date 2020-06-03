41 N. Grant Street #2

Amenities

Old Victorian Home made into a Duplex - This is the 2nd floor Unit - SOBO area in a great location, quiet building, private second story unit with a turret off of the living room that is perfect for a desk or a chaise to just relax and read tons of great books! There is also your own private deck with mood lighting that faces west, a lower fenced yard, new appliances, Rent includes; free on-site laundry, gas, lights, water, sewer, trash, lawn service & hi speed internet. To good to be true . . . RIGHT!!



This home is Beautiful and won't last at this price and with all that's included!

No Cats - 1 Small Dog can be considered



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4919641)