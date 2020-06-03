All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

41 N. Grant Street #2

41 N Grant St · No Longer Available
Location

41 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
pet friendly
Old Victorian Home made into a Duplex - This is the 2nd floor Unit - SOBO area in a great location, quiet building, private second story unit with a turret off of the living room that is perfect for a desk or a chaise to just relax and read tons of great books! There is also your own private deck with mood lighting that faces west, a lower fenced yard, new appliances, Rent includes; free on-site laundry, gas, lights, water, sewer, trash, lawn service & hi speed internet. To good to be true . . . RIGHT!!

This home is Beautiful and won't last at this price and with all that's included!
No Cats - 1 Small Dog can be considered

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have any available units?
41 N. Grant Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have?
Some of 41 N. Grant Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 N. Grant Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
41 N. Grant Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 N. Grant Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 N. Grant Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 offer parking?
No, 41 N. Grant Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 N. Grant Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have a pool?
No, 41 N. Grant Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 41 N. Grant Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 N. Grant Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 N. Grant Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
