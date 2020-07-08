4061 W Conejos Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

NEW!! 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome. 1 block from Sloan's Lake! Rooftop patio with Amazing Views! Awesome lake paddle boarding, running trails and festivals minutes away. Walking distance to some of the coolest new restaurants and bars to include Alamo Drafhouse, Swift's Kitchen, Tap & Burger and only blocks from the RTD station.



These townhomes have 3 Beds, 4 Baths and nearly 1800 finished sq feet. Gorgeous high end finishes throughout to include granite surfaces, hardwood floors and stainless appliances.



READY FOR MOVE IN JUNE 1ST!



Magnificent views from the roof top deck. Schedule a viewing today!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.