4061 W Conejos Place.
Denver, CO
4061 W Conejos Place
4061 W Conejos Place

4061 West Conejos Place · No Longer Available
Location

4061 West Conejos Place, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW!! 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome. 1 block from Sloan's Lake! Rooftop patio with Amazing Views! Awesome lake paddle boarding, running trails and festivals minutes away. Walking distance to some of the coolest new restaurants and bars to include Alamo Drafhouse, Swift's Kitchen, Tap & Burger and only blocks from the RTD station.

These townhomes have 3 Beds, 4 Baths and nearly 1800 finished sq feet. Gorgeous high end finishes throughout to include granite surfaces, hardwood floors and stainless appliances.

READY FOR MOVE IN JUNE 1ST!

Magnificent views from the roof top deck. Schedule a viewing today!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4061 W Conejos Place have any available units?
4061 W Conejos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4061 W Conejos Place have?
Some of 4061 W Conejos Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 W Conejos Place currently offering any rent specials?
4061 W Conejos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 W Conejos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 W Conejos Place is pet friendly.
Does 4061 W Conejos Place offer parking?
No, 4061 W Conejos Place does not offer parking.
Does 4061 W Conejos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 W Conejos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 W Conejos Place have a pool?
No, 4061 W Conejos Place does not have a pool.
Does 4061 W Conejos Place have accessible units?
No, 4061 W Conejos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 W Conejos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 W Conejos Place does not have units with dishwashers.

