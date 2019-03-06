4046 S Reading Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to the Tech Center is this Exceptional four bed, three bath multi level home with open floor plan and large bedrooms. vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Very nice master bedroom. The basement has a bonus room. Great yard with concrete patio and sprinkler system. Nice park within walking distance. Close to dining and shopping, and easily accessible to light rail, I-25 and I-225. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed. Pet fee and additional pet rent. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If you would like to see this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Masks REQUIRED at all showings.