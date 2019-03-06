All apartments in Denver
4046 S Reading Way

4046 South Reading Way · No Longer Available
Location

4046 South Reading Way, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Close to the Tech Center is this Exceptional four bed, three bath multi level home with open floor plan and large bedrooms. vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Very nice master bedroom. The basement has a bonus room. Great yard with concrete patio and sprinkler system. Nice park within walking distance. Close to dining and shopping, and easily accessible to light rail, I-25 and I-225. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed. Pet fee and additional pet rent. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If you would like to see this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Masks REQUIRED at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 S Reading Way have any available units?
4046 S Reading Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 S Reading Way have?
Some of 4046 S Reading Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 S Reading Way currently offering any rent specials?
4046 S Reading Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 S Reading Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4046 S Reading Way is pet friendly.
Does 4046 S Reading Way offer parking?
No, 4046 S Reading Way does not offer parking.
Does 4046 S Reading Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4046 S Reading Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 S Reading Way have a pool?
No, 4046 S Reading Way does not have a pool.
Does 4046 S Reading Way have accessible units?
No, 4046 S Reading Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 S Reading Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 S Reading Way has units with dishwashers.
