Last updated June 14 2019

3910 Julian Street

3910 Julian Street
Location

3910 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3910 Julian Street Available 08/06/19 Charming One-Bedroom Duplex in Highlands! - When you walk in the front door of this beautifully remodeled duplex, you'll find a foyer with french doors, tiled floors and an over-sized coat closet. Off of the foyer is a door to the incredibly spacious living room which boasts high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Off of the living room is a short hallway with built-in storage and a full bathroom on the right. The bathroom has tiled floors and a large tiled shower. At the end of the hallway is the bedroom which is also incredibly spacious and has hardwood floors throughout as well as three closets.

Off of the living room is the dining room with hardwood floors throughout and a large window overlooking the foyer, bringing in lots of natural sunlight. The dining room also has built-in storage and a built-in china cabinet. The dining room opens into the kitchen which has tile counter-tops, tiled floors and stainless steel appliances. There is a doorway off the kitchen with a door to the fully fenced backyard that access to the detached two-car garage and spacious storage shed. Back inside the home, the landing off the kitchen has the staircase down to the basement which is perfect for an office, guest room or secondary living room. The laundry room is in the basement as well and has a full sized washer/dryer.

This home has a swamp cooler and tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A small dog 20lbs or under might be considered with an extra deposit.

Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Highlands, just steps from amazing shopping, dining, bars, parks, entertainment and so much more!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b265445b-963b-4244-a39d-521b36b784b8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3410465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Julian Street have any available units?
3910 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Julian Street have?
Some of 3910 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Julian Street offers parking.
Does 3910 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 3910 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
