3910 Julian Street Available 08/06/19 Charming One-Bedroom Duplex in Highlands! - When you walk in the front door of this beautifully remodeled duplex, you'll find a foyer with french doors, tiled floors and an over-sized coat closet. Off of the foyer is a door to the incredibly spacious living room which boasts high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Off of the living room is a short hallway with built-in storage and a full bathroom on the right. The bathroom has tiled floors and a large tiled shower. At the end of the hallway is the bedroom which is also incredibly spacious and has hardwood floors throughout as well as three closets.



Off of the living room is the dining room with hardwood floors throughout and a large window overlooking the foyer, bringing in lots of natural sunlight. The dining room also has built-in storage and a built-in china cabinet. The dining room opens into the kitchen which has tile counter-tops, tiled floors and stainless steel appliances. There is a doorway off the kitchen with a door to the fully fenced backyard that access to the detached two-car garage and spacious storage shed. Back inside the home, the landing off the kitchen has the staircase down to the basement which is perfect for an office, guest room or secondary living room. The laundry room is in the basement as well and has a full sized washer/dryer.



This home has a swamp cooler and tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A small dog 20lbs or under might be considered with an extra deposit.



Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Highlands, just steps from amazing shopping, dining, bars, parks, entertainment and so much more!



No Cats Allowed



