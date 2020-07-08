Amenities

3885 Utica St Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom Townhome in Berkeley Park - Step into this old world Charm 1900 townhouse in Berkeley Park, one block away from the Tennyson Arts District. The house has all the unique features of the time: 9 ft. ceilings, large windows, skylights, and the original claw foot tub with a shower. A new hot water heater will give you plenty of hotwater. Ceiling fans in every room will keep you cool in the summer. A full sized washer and dryer is on site. Pantry has recently been remodeled with Container Store fixtures.



What is included in the rent?

Water, monthly lawn mowing, periodic lawn and garden care, trash, recycling, and

composting are paid by landlord. All other utilities (natural gas, electricity, cable, and

internet) are paid by tenant.

A single car detached garage has room for storage, as does the basement. The back yard

includes a brick patio ready for entertaining and yard with flowering shrubs, roses, spring

bulbs, annuals and perennials.



You are just 1 block away from Tennyson st with the incredible collection of bar, restaurants, shopping and recreation, as well as three nearby grocery stores and a 24-hour Fitness and a neighborhood Rec center. Not to mention there are also three lakes with parks and several bike paths nearby. Easy and quick access to I 70, which is just 5 minutes away and quick commute to Downtown Denver.



Owner will consider dogs.



