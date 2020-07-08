All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3885 Utica St

3885 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

3885 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
3885 Utica St Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom Townhome in Berkeley Park - Step into this old world Charm 1900 townhouse in Berkeley Park, one block away from the Tennyson Arts District. The house has all the unique features of the time: 9 ft. ceilings, large windows, skylights, and the original claw foot tub with a shower. A new hot water heater will give you plenty of hotwater. Ceiling fans in every room will keep you cool in the summer. A full sized washer and dryer is on site. Pantry has recently been remodeled with Container Store fixtures.

What is included in the rent?
Water, monthly lawn mowing, periodic lawn and garden care, trash, recycling, and
composting are paid by landlord. All other utilities (natural gas, electricity, cable, and
internet) are paid by tenant.
Exterior

A single car detached garage has room for storage, as does the basement. The back yard
includes a brick patio ready for entertaining and yard with flowering shrubs, roses, spring
bulbs, annuals and perennials.

You are just 1 block away from Tennyson st with the incredible collection of bar, restaurants, shopping and recreation, as well as three nearby grocery stores and a 24-hour Fitness and a neighborhood Rec center. Not to mention there are also three lakes with parks and several bike paths nearby. Easy and quick access to I 70, which is just 5 minutes away and quick commute to Downtown Denver.

Owner will consider dogs.

(RLNE5787465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Utica St have any available units?
3885 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Utica St have?
Some of 3885 Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Utica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 Utica St is pet friendly.
Does 3885 Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Utica St offers parking.
Does 3885 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Utica St have a pool?
No, 3885 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 3885 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 3885 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Utica St does not have units with dishwashers.

