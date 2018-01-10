3850 Elm Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic three bedroom, one bathroom house located in south Boulder! Bonus office or extra storage. Enjoy your own private back yard with a covered deck. Hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Off-street parking, washer/dryer. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties 303-447-1502. Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 3 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws Rental License: RHL 2015-00916. Zoned for: 3 unrelated



Utilities Included: Tenant pays all

Parking Options: Off-Street Parking

Pet Policy: No Pets