Denver, CO
3850 Elm Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

3850 Elm Street

3850 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3850 Elm Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic three bedroom, one bathroom house located in south Boulder! Bonus office or extra storage. Enjoy your own private back yard with a covered deck. Hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Off-street parking, washer/dryer. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties 303-447-1502. Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 3 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws Rental License: RHL 2015-00916. Zoned for: 3 unrelated

Utilities Included: Tenant pays all
Parking Options: Off-Street Parking
Pet Policy: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Elm Street have any available units?
3850 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 Elm Street have?
Some of 3850 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 3850 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 3850 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3850 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 3850 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 3850 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
