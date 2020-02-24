All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3834 Pecos St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3834 Pecos St.
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3834 Pecos St.

3834 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3834 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! Great Location! Available NOW!! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!

Available NOW! is this lovely Home in Denver located near 38th and Pecos, close to public transportation, minutes to downtown and near the Tennyson St.! Walking distance to everything! Large 2 beds and 2 bathrooms lives comfortably and great space for entertaining guest! This house also includes a small unfinished basement and central a/c. The kitchen has refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and electric range. A washer and dryer is also included!

Rent is $1,895 per month and there is a minimum of $1,895 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent.

View our 3D Tour here!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UmhTQ51bofu

This one will not last, act now!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2240503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Pecos St. have any available units?
3834 Pecos St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 Pecos St. have?
Some of 3834 Pecos St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Pecos St. currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Pecos St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Pecos St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3834 Pecos St. is pet friendly.
Does 3834 Pecos St. offer parking?
No, 3834 Pecos St. does not offer parking.
Does 3834 Pecos St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3834 Pecos St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Pecos St. have a pool?
No, 3834 Pecos St. does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Pecos St. have accessible units?
No, 3834 Pecos St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Pecos St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 Pecos St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University