3834 Pecos St.

Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Denver! Great Location! Available NOW!! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!



Available NOW! is this lovely Home in Denver located near 38th and Pecos, close to public transportation, minutes to downtown and near the Tennyson St.! Walking distance to everything! Large 2 beds and 2 bathrooms lives comfortably and great space for entertaining guest! This house also includes a small unfinished basement and central a/c. The kitchen has refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and electric range. A washer and dryer is also included!



Rent is $1,895 per month and there is a minimum of $1,895 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog or $400 pet deposit per cat, as well as a flat $50/month pet rent.



View our 3D Tour here!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UmhTQ51bofu



This one will not last, act now!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE2240503)