3732 Navajo Street HOUSE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

3732 Navajo Street HOUSE

3732 North Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3732 North Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3732 Navajo Street HOUSE Available 08/01/19 Fun 3 bd 2 ba in the Highlands neighborhood - Don't miss this opportunity to live in the middle of the action. Fun 3 bd 2 ba in the Highlands neighborhood. 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 on the main level. Large kitchen with a huge pantry. Fenced backyard great for grilling. Washer, dryer. Right next to Columbus Park and the always fun Bug Theatre. Walking distance to great restaurants like Denver Deep Dish, Los Carboncitos, Diebolt Brewing Company, and the new hot spot Acova, home to one of the largest wine lists in Denver. Easy access to I-25, I-70, and downtown.

-hardwood floors
-tons of living and storage space
-fenced in yard
-washer, dryer
-location, location, location

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $2495
Deposit: $2495
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4346780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have any available units?
3732 Navajo Street HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have?
Some of 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Navajo Street HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE offer parking?
No, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE does not offer parking.
Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have a pool?
No, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 Navajo Street HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.

