3725 E 13th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Charming 2BR / 1BA, remodeled apartment in a 4-plex building in Congress Park. Nice sized unit (950 s.f.) with separate dining area, NEW bathroom including all fixtures, tile, toilet, tub, etc. NEW kitchen, with NEW granite countertops, NEW fridge/oven/dishwasher, fresh paint, NEW screen doors, cove ceilings, yard/patio, central heat, washer/dryer, outdoor grill, and off-street parking. NEW Hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living, and dining area; tile in kitchen/bathroom. Recent environmental / energy-efficient upgrades including new roof, new attic sealing & insulation, and new windows. This is a great neighborhood near Congress Park, Botanic Gardens, and lots of restaurants including Snooze and Tag Burger Bar. Less than 10 minutes from downtown. Available June 1. Lease Details: Tenant pays flat fate for all utilities - $125 / month utilities - except internet and cable



