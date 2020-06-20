All apartments in Denver
3725 E 13th Ave.

3725 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Charming 2BR / 1BA, remodeled apartment in a 4-plex building in Congress Park. Nice sized unit (950 s.f.) with separate dining area, NEW bathroom including all fixtures, tile, toilet, tub, etc. NEW kitchen, with NEW granite countertops, NEW fridge/oven/dishwasher, fresh paint, NEW screen doors, cove ceilings, yard/patio, central heat, washer/dryer, outdoor grill, and off-street parking. NEW Hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living, and dining area; tile in kitchen/bathroom. Recent environmental / energy-efficient upgrades including new roof, new attic sealing & insulation, and new windows. This is a great neighborhood near Congress Park, Botanic Gardens, and lots of restaurants including Snooze and Tag Burger Bar. Less than 10 minutes from downtown. Available June 1. Lease Details: Tenant pays flat fate for all utilities - $125 / month utilities - except internet and cable

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.
This is a great neighborhood near Congress Park, walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment. Beautifully remodeled 4-plex in that combine a neighborhood feel with urban amenities. Remodel includes new roof, brand new kitchens with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; brand new bathrooms with modern tile floors, and shower surround; new hardwood flooring throughout. 13th ave is pet-friendly, has free laundry onsite and off-street parking/garage is available for rent. Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 E 13th Ave. have any available units?
3725 E 13th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 E 13th Ave. have?
Some of 3725 E 13th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 E 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3725 E 13th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 E 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 E 13th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3725 E 13th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3725 E 13th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3725 E 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 E 13th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 E 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3725 E 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3725 E 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3725 E 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 E 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 E 13th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
