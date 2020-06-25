All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3665 E Wesley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3665 E Wesley Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3665 E Wesley Avenue

3665 East Wesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3665 East Wesley Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Bungalow In University Park. One Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Ranch Style Bungalow in University Park. This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, an Eat In Kitchen, a Family room and a Finished Basement. The large backyard is great for entertaining and your dog will love it. Very convenient location close to DU, Observatory Park, Light Rail, and I25. The home has Central Air and Heat and comes with all the appliances including a Washer and Dryer.

Owner will permit one small to medium sized dog; no illegal or dangerous breeds as designated by Insurance Company. Clean and ready for immediate occupancy. Dont miss this opportunity to live in University Park.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4814365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have any available units?
3665 E Wesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3665 E Wesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3665 E Wesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 E Wesley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3665 E Wesley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3665 E Wesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3665 E Wesley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3665 E Wesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3665 E Wesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 E Wesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 E Wesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3665 E Wesley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University