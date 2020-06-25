3665 E Wesley Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Bungalow In University Park. One Dog Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Ranch Style Bungalow in University Park. This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, an Eat In Kitchen, a Family room and a Finished Basement. The large backyard is great for entertaining and your dog will love it. Very convenient location close to DU, Observatory Park, Light Rail, and I25. The home has Central Air and Heat and comes with all the appliances including a Washer and Dryer.



Owner will permit one small to medium sized dog; no illegal or dangerous breeds as designated by Insurance Company. Clean and ready for immediate occupancy. Dont miss this opportunity to live in University Park.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4814365)