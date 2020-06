Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

365 Elm Street Available 06/18/20 Beautiful 5 Bed Executive Hilltop Home - Welcome home to this luxurious 5 Bed 4.5 Bath home with many upgrades

Main floor boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, open floor plan with room for entertaining inside and out. Main floor bed and full bath as well as office

Granite counters in the kitchen with Stainless Steel

Appliances.

Patio includes built in grill and refrigerator and outdoor sound system.

Upstairs has a master suite and large closets. Laundry and 2 additional bedrooms

The fully finished basement has additional Bed and bath with large closet

Dedicated Work out room with equipment included

Open floor plan with large big screen and full bar. Bar stools included as well as theater seating. Basement is finished with a wine cellar.

2 car garage and 3 fireplaces



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3564338)