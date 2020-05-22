All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3625 Wolff St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3625 Wolff St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3625 Wolff St

3625 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3625 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
1/2 Duplex with off-street parking and central AC! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Situated in the heart of Denver's highly sought after West Highland neighborhood, this spacious half-duplex awaits! A delightful blend of vintage charm and tasteful updates, it includes cove ceilings, rich hardwood in a darker stain, slab granite counters, tile backsplash and more! Boasting over 1,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms and a large private yard.
This property location also puts you only a block from Sprouts Farmers Market, restaurants, and other retail stores.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5755265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Wolff St have any available units?
3625 Wolff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Wolff St have?
Some of 3625 Wolff St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Wolff St currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Wolff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Wolff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Wolff St is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Wolff St offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Wolff St offers parking.
Does 3625 Wolff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 Wolff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Wolff St have a pool?
No, 3625 Wolff St does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Wolff St have accessible units?
No, 3625 Wolff St does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Wolff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Wolff St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University