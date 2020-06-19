All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3623 W Union Ave

3623 West Union Avenue · (720) 500-6473
Location

3623 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer. On the main level is the open floor plan featuring the renovated kitchen, dining, and living areas with a half bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. In the fully finished basement, there is an additional living space, laundry, bedroom, and 3/4 bathroom. Enjoy your summer days on the private patio or cozy up during winter nights around the wood burning fireplace. Great location with easy access to Santa Fe, shopping, dining, and more.

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Utilities included are water, sewer, and trash. All appliances are included. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 W Union Ave have any available units?
3623 W Union Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 W Union Ave have?
Some of 3623 W Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 W Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3623 W Union Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 W Union Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 W Union Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3623 W Union Ave offer parking?
No, 3623 W Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3623 W Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 W Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 W Union Ave have a pool?
No, 3623 W Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3623 W Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 3623 W Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 W Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 W Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
