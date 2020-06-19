3623 W Union Ave

Amenities

Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer. On the main level is the open floor plan featuring the renovated kitchen, dining, and living areas with a half bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. In the fully finished basement, there is an additional living space, laundry, bedroom, and 3/4 bathroom. Enjoy your summer days on the private patio or cozy up during winter nights around the wood burning fireplace. Great location with easy access to Santa Fe, shopping, dining, and more.



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Utilities included are water, sewer, and trash. All appliances are included. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.