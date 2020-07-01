Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3601 Raleigh Street Available 12/19/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in the Highlands Neighborhood - Available for a flexible lease on December 19th!

Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This home has hardwood floors throughout and arched doorways. The front porch has plenty of space for enjoying a summer evening and lounging on the bench swing. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and refrigerator. The countertops are stone and there is plenty of cabinet space as well. There is a full size washer and dryer in the finished basement and central AC in the home.

There is a sunporch on the back of the house that has large windows, tile flooring, and a doorway to the backyard which is fully fenced. In addition to the enclosed sunporch, there is a flagstsone patio for outdoor seating. Mature trees provide shade to the yard. The 2 car detached garage is accessed through the back yard and a quiet alleyway.

Perfectly located for both visits to downtown Denver or exploring the quiet neighborhoods of Highlands and Berkley where youll find lots of independent shops, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The home is also within a mile and a half of 3 lakes with fishing and trails around them. There is sasy access to I-70 and quick access to I-25 and Downtown Denver.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



