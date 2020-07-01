All apartments in Denver
3601 Raleigh Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3601 Raleigh Street

3601 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3601 Raleigh Street Available 12/19/19 Lovely 3 bedroom home in the Highlands Neighborhood - Available for a flexible lease on December 19th!
Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.
This home has hardwood floors throughout and arched doorways. The front porch has plenty of space for enjoying a summer evening and lounging on the bench swing. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and refrigerator. The countertops are stone and there is plenty of cabinet space as well. There is a full size washer and dryer in the finished basement and central AC in the home.
There is a sunporch on the back of the house that has large windows, tile flooring, and a doorway to the backyard which is fully fenced. In addition to the enclosed sunporch, there is a flagstsone patio for outdoor seating. Mature trees provide shade to the yard. The 2 car detached garage is accessed through the back yard and a quiet alleyway.
Perfectly located for both visits to downtown Denver or exploring the quiet neighborhoods of Highlands and Berkley where youll find lots of independent shops, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The home is also within a mile and a half of 3 lakes with fishing and trails around them. There is sasy access to I-70 and quick access to I-25 and Downtown Denver.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5252760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

