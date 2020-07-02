All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 West 17th Avenue

3516 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 West 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Private Yard! Unbelievable Luxury Townhome w/ Enormous Rooftop Deck Perfect for Entertaining

AVAILABILITY DATE: Oct 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/651252

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* New construction, built in 2016
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake neighborhood
* Private yard, very rare
* Washer and dryer included
* Huge rooftop deck with great views
* Attached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
YARD: private fenced side yard
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/651252

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 West 17th Avenue have any available units?
3516 West 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 West 17th Avenue have?
Some of 3516 West 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 West 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 West 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 West 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 West 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3516 West 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3516 West 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3516 West 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 West 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 West 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 West 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 West 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 West 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 West 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 West 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

