Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

3502 Gilpin St.

3502 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed NEW BUILD in RiNo w/ RoofTop!!!!! - NEW and modern, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Light and Bright Bedrooms with built ins in all closets! Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, light rail stations and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center and all the surrounding Parks. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Fantastic roof top patio with grill included and EPIC views of the city and the Front Range all make this one a must see home! It won't last long!

***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE + MOVE IN SPECIALS***

Unit Features Include:
**ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE**
-Window coverings installed
-Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets
-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets
-Gas forced air heating, central air conditioning
-Rooftop patios with grill

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4892643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Gilpin St. have any available units?
3502 Gilpin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Gilpin St. have?
Some of 3502 Gilpin St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Gilpin St. currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Gilpin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Gilpin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Gilpin St. is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Gilpin St. offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Gilpin St. offers parking.
Does 3502 Gilpin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Gilpin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Gilpin St. have a pool?
No, 3502 Gilpin St. does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Gilpin St. have accessible units?
No, 3502 Gilpin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Gilpin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Gilpin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
