3501 Quivas St

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3ee145033 ----

Located in Denver\'s popular Lower Highlands neighborhood, walk to your favorite restaurants and bars, entertain your friends and family on your private mountain and city-view rooftop deck. This home is a modern masterpiece with

an open floor plan, designer finishes throughout, roof top deck and finished, basement and fenced back yard with high quality turf for minimal maintenance. 2 car garage offers off street parking plus extra storage space. Easy access to Downtown Denver, I-25 and Light Rail.



Trash and Recycling is included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



2 Car Detached Garage

Finished Basement

High Grade Carpet

Low Maintenance Yard

Open Floorplan