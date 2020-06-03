All apartments in Denver
3501 Quivas St
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:47 PM

3501 Quivas St

3501 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3ee145033 ----
Located in Denver\'s popular Lower Highlands neighborhood, walk to your favorite restaurants and bars, entertain your friends and family on your private mountain and city-view rooftop deck. This home is a modern masterpiece with
an open floor plan, designer finishes throughout, roof top deck and finished, basement and fenced back yard with high quality turf for minimal maintenance. 2 car garage offers off street parking plus extra storage space. Easy access to Downtown Denver, I-25 and Light Rail.

Trash and Recycling is included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

2 Car Detached Garage
Finished Basement
High Grade Carpet
Low Maintenance Yard
Open Floorplan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Quivas St have any available units?
3501 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Quivas St have?
Some of 3501 Quivas St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 3501 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Quivas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 3501 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 3501 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Quivas St does not have units with dishwashers.

