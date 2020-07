Amenities

Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a gorgeous Victorian house in Baker Neighborhood. Walking distance to several good restaurants, Broadway shops and light rail. Apartment has a nice large living room with lots of natural light, kitchen, lots of closet space, new outdoor deck space, two bedrooms, one bath and access to a washer an dryer. $1,500 per month includes gas, electric, and water.

Available NOW! $1,000 deposit required.

No smoking or drugs.

Must see!