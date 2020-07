Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym elevator internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

A cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the Highlands. Nice kitchen. Laundry area. Top notch fenced yard and an over sized two car detached garage. All the appliances, including washer and dryer. Excellent location! Easy access to I-25, close to great Highlands shopping and restaurants!!! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103