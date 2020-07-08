Amenities

3438 Pecos St Available 05/21/20 Charming Home with Exposed Brick Interior - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



Freshly updated single family home!

Views of downtown and excellent location - walking distance to all LoHi dining and nightlife! Open living spaces and exposed brick, and remodeled kitchen with restaurant-style sink, but with no dishwasher. This property features a fabulous patio for entertaining and two-car garage. Washer and dryer are included! This property does not have central AC.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



