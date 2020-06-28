All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3427 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3427 Clay Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

3427 Clay Street

3427 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3427 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming LoHi home in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. 19th Century stone and brick house. Many original Wavy Glass windows, huge attic space, basement. High end hardwood floors throughout with embellished with Teak, Cork, Rosewood, Walnut, Maple, Bamboo, and Oak. Many original and updated features make this a very desirable and unique living space. Huge 9' ceilings let in tons of natural light. Re-plumbed with copper; rewired with GFIC & AFIC; silent hot water heating. Very clean, organic, pesticide, dog, cat free for at least 30 years.

Owner pays taxes, trash, and grass mowing. Tenant pays Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Clay Street have any available units?
3427 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Clay Street have?
Some of 3427 Clay Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 3427 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 3427 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 3427 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University