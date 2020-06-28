3427 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming LoHi home in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. 19th Century stone and brick house. Many original Wavy Glass windows, huge attic space, basement. High end hardwood floors throughout with embellished with Teak, Cork, Rosewood, Walnut, Maple, Bamboo, and Oak. Many original and updated features make this a very desirable and unique living space. Huge 9' ceilings let in tons of natural light. Re-plumbed with copper; rewired with GFIC & AFIC; silent hot water heating. Very clean, organic, pesticide, dog, cat free for at least 30 years.



Owner pays taxes, trash, and grass mowing. Tenant pays Utilities.