3414 N Lafayette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 1 - Fantastic location blocks from the vibrant RiNo Arts District. Just a short walk to 38th & Blake Station to catch a train direct to Union Station or out to DIA. Close to dining and nightlife. Easy access to I-70 and I-25 and less than 10 min to downtown Denver. Gorgeous, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home keeps it's Victorian charm with high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, cabinets with soft-close drawers + large pantry. Updated bathroom. Bonus room would make a nice office. Outdoor living space with huge deck and pergola. Garden boxes. Detached 1 car garage. Water, trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. One small dog considered with nonrefundable pet deposit. 12-month lease. Deposit is equal to one-months rent. Non-refundable application fee $55 per adult. One-time $150 lease processing fee and $7 per month credit reporting fee. Schedule an online showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/46e030308c