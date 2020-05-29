All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:29 PM

3414 N Lafayette St

3414 Lafayette Street · (720) 460-8238
Location

3414 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 - Fantastic location blocks from the vibrant RiNo Arts District. Just a short walk to 38th & Blake Station to catch a train direct to Union Station or out to DIA. Close to dining and nightlife. Easy access to I-70 and I-25 and less than 10 min to downtown Denver. Gorgeous, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home keeps it's Victorian charm with high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, cabinets with soft-close drawers + large pantry. Updated bathroom. Bonus room would make a nice office. Outdoor living space with huge deck and pergola. Garden boxes. Detached 1 car garage. Water, trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. One small dog considered with nonrefundable pet deposit. 12-month lease. Deposit is equal to one-months rent. Non-refundable application fee $55 per adult. One-time $150 lease processing fee and $7 per month credit reporting fee. Schedule an online showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/46e030308c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 N Lafayette St have any available units?
3414 N Lafayette St has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 N Lafayette St have?
Some of 3414 N Lafayette St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 N Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
3414 N Lafayette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 N Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 N Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 3414 N Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 3414 N Lafayette St does offer parking.
Does 3414 N Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 N Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 N Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 3414 N Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 3414 N Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 3414 N Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 N Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 N Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
