337 E. 7th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available on a Month to Month basis.



Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath row house in the heart of trendy Capitol Hill, Denver! You are Right near downtown for business, Denver Performing Arts venues and Denver Health. Near public transportation, bike paths and bike/scooter shares, a short and inexpensive uber ride anywhere downtown. Super convenient! Trader Joes is directly across the street for your groceries and you are surrounded by a variety of casual to upscale restaurants and bars in walking distance. 1 Assigned parking spot is available (included in charge unless not wanted).



The comfortable bedrooms are a perfect place to recharge. Each one is furnished with a Queen sized bed. Newly remodeled and fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, ironing board and Iron and hairdryer are available for your use. Wi-Fi and A Roku TV. Utilities are included (up to 100/mo).



Please note: No parties, no pets, no smoking - of any kind inc. 420/vaping on the premises. If you need assistance I or my manager will be available to respond. Rent includes periodic walk through for general maintenance of the unit. (weekly cleaning is available at additional charge).



If you want to head to the mountains you are an easy drive: 25 minutes to Red Rocks, 30 minutes to river rafting, 1 hour from a ski resort, 1.5 hours to casinos and all season outdoor fun.