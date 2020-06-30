All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

337 E. 7th Avenue

337 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

337 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available on a Month to Month basis.

Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath row house in the heart of trendy Capitol Hill, Denver! You are Right near downtown for business, Denver Performing Arts venues and Denver Health. Near public transportation, bike paths and bike/scooter shares, a short and inexpensive uber ride anywhere downtown. Super convenient! Trader Joes is directly across the street for your groceries and you are surrounded by a variety of casual to upscale restaurants and bars in walking distance. 1 Assigned parking spot is available (included in charge unless not wanted).

The comfortable bedrooms are a perfect place to recharge. Each one is furnished with a Queen sized bed. Newly remodeled and fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, ironing board and Iron and hairdryer are available for your use. Wi-Fi and A Roku TV. Utilities are included (up to 100/mo).

Please note: No parties, no pets, no smoking - of any kind inc. 420/vaping on the premises. If you need assistance I or my manager will be available to respond. Rent includes periodic walk through for general maintenance of the unit. (weekly cleaning is available at additional charge).

If you want to head to the mountains you are an easy drive: 25 minutes to Red Rocks, 30 minutes to river rafting, 1 hour from a ski resort, 1.5 hours to casinos and all season outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 E. 7th Avenue have any available units?
337 E. 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 E. 7th Avenue have?
Some of 337 E. 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 E. 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 E. 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 E. 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 337 E. 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 337 E. 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 337 E. 7th Avenue offers parking.
Does 337 E. 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 E. 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 E. 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 337 E. 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 337 E. 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 E. 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 E. 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 E. 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

