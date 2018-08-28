All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3325 E Montana Pl

3325 East Montana Place · No Longer Available
Location

3325 East Montana Place, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Excellent 4BD, 2.5BA Home in Cory Merrill with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This stunning home in the highly desirable Cory-Merrill neighborhood of Denver features brand new updates throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and take in the Colorado sun on the brand new deck leading to your fully fenced in yard. The home has been equipped with modern smarthome features including Nest Thermostats controlling the Dual-Zone Radiant Heating, as well as wired for fiber gigabit internet access from Centurylink. Relax and unwind next to the wood fireplace in the finished basement and make yourself a drink at the recently installed dry bar. Take in over 300 days of sunshine with your finished three-season porch with brand new doors and windows. Both major bathrooms have been fully remodeled in the last year and are beautiful. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee covering water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5337839)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 E Montana Pl have any available units?
3325 E Montana Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 E Montana Pl have?
Some of 3325 E Montana Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 E Montana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3325 E Montana Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 E Montana Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 E Montana Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3325 E Montana Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3325 E Montana Pl offers parking.
Does 3325 E Montana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 E Montana Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 E Montana Pl have a pool?
No, 3325 E Montana Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3325 E Montana Pl have accessible units?
No, 3325 E Montana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 E Montana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 E Montana Pl has units with dishwashers.

