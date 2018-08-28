3325 E Montana Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access online portal pet friendly

Excellent 4BD, 2.5BA Home in Cory Merrill with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This stunning home in the highly desirable Cory-Merrill neighborhood of Denver features brand new updates throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and take in the Colorado sun on the brand new deck leading to your fully fenced in yard. The home has been equipped with modern smarthome features including Nest Thermostats controlling the Dual-Zone Radiant Heating, as well as wired for fiber gigabit internet access from Centurylink. Relax and unwind next to the wood fireplace in the finished basement and make yourself a drink at the recently installed dry bar. Take in over 300 days of sunshine with your finished three-season porch with brand new doors and windows. Both major bathrooms have been fully remodeled in the last year and are beautiful. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly fee covering water, sewer and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5337839)