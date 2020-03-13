All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3324 West 23rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3324 West 23rd Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:59 PM

3324 West 23rd Avenue

3324 West 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3324 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Property proudly presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.
Charming Victorian house in the heart of the Highlands. 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home Main floor bedroom or office, 3/4 bath updated. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove. Hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs are 2 beds and full bath. Master has lots of storage. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pay gas and electric.
Beautiful fenced lush back yard. Included 2 permitted parking spaces and 2 guest parking spots. Minutes from the shops and restaurants of Highlands Square, LoHi and Jefferson Park. A few blocks from Sloan's Lake and a short drive to downtown, LoDo and Rino. Easy access to I-25. Available October 1. Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. $3,000.00/mo with a 12-month lease minimum. $3,000.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $15.00 per adult. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have any available units?
3324 West 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 3324 West 23rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 West 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3324 West 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 West 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3324 West 23rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3324 West 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 West 23rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3324 West 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3324 West 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 West 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 West 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University