3324 West 23rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Property proudly presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.

Charming Victorian house in the heart of the Highlands. 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home Main floor bedroom or office, 3/4 bath updated. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove. Hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs are 2 beds and full bath. Master has lots of storage. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pay gas and electric.

Beautiful fenced lush back yard. Included 2 permitted parking spaces and 2 guest parking spots. Minutes from the shops and restaurants of Highlands Square, LoHi and Jefferson Park. A few blocks from Sloan's Lake and a short drive to downtown, LoDo and Rino. Easy access to I-25. Available October 1. Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. $3,000.00/mo with a 12-month lease minimum. $3,000.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $15.00 per adult. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.