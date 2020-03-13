3324 West 23rd Avenue

Amenities
Property proudly presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.
Charming Victorian house in the heart of the Highlands. 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home Main floor bedroom or office, 3/4 bath updated. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove. Hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs are 2 beds and full bath. Master has lots of storage. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pay gas and electric.
Beautiful fenced lush back yard. Included 2 permitted parking spaces and 2 guest parking spots. Minutes from the shops and restaurants of Highlands Square, LoHi and Jefferson Park. A few blocks from Sloan's Lake and a short drive to downtown, LoDo and Rino. Easy access to I-25. Available October 1. Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. $3,000.00/mo with a 12-month lease minimum. $3,000.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $15.00 per adult. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.