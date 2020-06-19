All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 5 2019 at 8:07 PM

332 East Dakota Avenue

332 East Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 East Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Wash Park will welcome you with 766 square feet of living space!

Bask in all the natural light and great features of this home include ceiling fans, high ceilings, a beautiful light fixture in the living room, hard wood floors, walk-in closets, and skylights. Parking for this property is street parking. Take advantage of the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard.

Within walking distance are Candlelight Tavern, Larkburger, Lucile's Creole Cafe, Swing Thai, Fontana Sushi and Denver Gym and Fitness. Easy Highway access to I-25 and Lincoln St!

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 East Dakota Avenue have any available units?
332 East Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 East Dakota Avenue have?
Some of 332 East Dakota Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 East Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
332 East Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 East Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 East Dakota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 332 East Dakota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 332 East Dakota Avenue offers parking.
Does 332 East Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 East Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 East Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 332 East Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 332 East Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 332 East Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 332 East Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 East Dakota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
