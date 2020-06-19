332 East Dakota Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Wash Park will welcome you with 766 square feet of living space!



Bask in all the natural light and great features of this home include ceiling fans, high ceilings, a beautiful light fixture in the living room, hard wood floors, walk-in closets, and skylights. Parking for this property is street parking. Take advantage of the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard.



Within walking distance are Candlelight Tavern, Larkburger, Lucile's Creole Cafe, Swing Thai, Fontana Sushi and Denver Gym and Fitness. Easy Highway access to I-25 and Lincoln St!



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



