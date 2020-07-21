All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

3300 S Ingalls St

3300 South Ingalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 South Ingalls Street, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
**Desirable Lakewood home on Ingalls St** - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath unit available in desirable Lakewood neighborhood. This awesome ranch style home comes with an open concept layout, beautiful plush carpet throughout, and a desirable walk out basement. It has great curb appeal, green grass with front and back sprinklers, large 2 car garage and a big beautifully landscaped and fenced in back yard with an additional storage shed! It has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath downstairs along with a second family room and washer / dryer hookups!

This home is located near Bear Creek Park

*10 - 11 month Lease Options
*No Section 8
*40.00 application fee
*Small / medium dogs welcome (additional fees and restrictions may apply)
*Tenant pays Water, Trash, Gas & Electric (Owner credits $65 a month May 1st - Sept 30 to help with sprinkler bill)
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance
*Deposit required at lease signing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5093844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 S Ingalls St have any available units?
3300 S Ingalls St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 S Ingalls St have?
Some of 3300 S Ingalls St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 S Ingalls St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 S Ingalls St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 S Ingalls St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 S Ingalls St is pet friendly.
Does 3300 S Ingalls St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 S Ingalls St offers parking.
Does 3300 S Ingalls St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 S Ingalls St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 S Ingalls St have a pool?
No, 3300 S Ingalls St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 S Ingalls St have accessible units?
No, 3300 S Ingalls St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 S Ingalls St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 S Ingalls St does not have units with dishwashers.
