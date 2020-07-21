3300 S Ingalls St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage extra storage carpet

**Desirable Lakewood home on Ingalls St** - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath unit available in desirable Lakewood neighborhood. This awesome ranch style home comes with an open concept layout, beautiful plush carpet throughout, and a desirable walk out basement. It has great curb appeal, green grass with front and back sprinklers, large 2 car garage and a big beautifully landscaped and fenced in back yard with an additional storage shed! It has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath downstairs along with a second family room and washer / dryer hookups!



This home is located near Bear Creek Park



*10 - 11 month Lease Options

*No Section 8

*40.00 application fee

*Small / medium dogs welcome (additional fees and restrictions may apply)

*Tenant pays Water, Trash, Gas & Electric (Owner credits $65 a month May 1st - Sept 30 to help with sprinkler bill)

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

*Deposit required at lease signing



No Cats Allowed



