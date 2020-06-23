Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c446e550c1 ---- Beautiful, Spacious One Bedroom With Hardwood Floors, Pets Welcome in Amazing Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 3300 Clay Street Denver, Colorado 80211 Approximately 600 Sq Ft. ?RATE DETAILS? 3300 Clay Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,225.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $50.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Garage Available- $100.00 Per-month Pet Fees - $150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (One Dog Up to 50lbs Accepted.) OR -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per Pet. Up to Two Cats Allowed.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Beautiful One Bedroom Hardwood Floors Pets Welcome Amazing Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *