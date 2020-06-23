All apartments in Denver
3300 Clay Street
3300 Clay Street

3300 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c446e550c1 ---- Beautiful, Spacious One Bedroom With Hardwood Floors, Pets Welcome in Amazing Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 3300 Clay Street Denver, Colorado 80211 Approximately 600 Sq Ft. ?RATE DETAILS? 3300 Clay Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $1,225.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $50.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) Garage Available- $100.00 Per-month Pet Fees - $150.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (One Dog Up to 50lbs Accepted.) OR -$100.00 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30.00 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per Pet. Up to Two Cats Allowed.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Beautiful One Bedroom Hardwood Floors Pets Welcome Amazing Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Coordinator leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Clay Street have any available units?
3300 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Clay Street have?
Some of 3300 Clay Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 3300 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 3300 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 3300 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
