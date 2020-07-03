All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
33 N Washington Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

33 N Washington Street

33 Washington Street · (720) 354-8612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Photo's are of similar/different unit in building.
This is the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wash Park you have been looking for. Nice hardwood floors throughout with clean white fixtures. This adorable freshly painted condo comes with window coverings, a common Laundry area in building, a wonderful patio area and garden area where you can grill and enjoy the many sunny Colorado days. In addition, you will have one assigned parking place off-street and access to one storage unit. Location is everything; walk to Wash Park, Cherry Creek or ride your bike along the Cherry Creek Bike Path to downtown! Cat-friendly! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant pays media, heat and electricity. Credit/background check required. This place will go fast, don't delay, apply today!
In an effort to adhere to state and local regulations and public orders in the time of Coronavirus, the following guidelines are adopted by Live Urban Real Estate for our listings and showings. We urge your cooperation so that we can continue to conduct vital real estate services while doing our part to keep our agents, clients and the public-at-large safe. Masks and gloves are to be worn at all times. No more than 3 people will be allowed in a property at one time. Children are highly discouraged from attending showings.
Please see disclosure in supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 N Washington Street have any available units?
33 N Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 N Washington Street have?
Some of 33 N Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 N Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 N Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 N Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 N Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 N Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 N Washington Street offers parking.
Does 33 N Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 N Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 N Washington Street have a pool?
No, 33 N Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 N Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 33 N Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 N Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 N Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
