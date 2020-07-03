33 N Washington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Photo's are of similar/different unit in building.

This is the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wash Park you have been looking for. Nice hardwood floors throughout with clean white fixtures. This adorable freshly painted condo comes with window coverings, a common Laundry area in building, a wonderful patio area and garden area where you can grill and enjoy the many sunny Colorado days. In addition, you will have one assigned parking place off-street and access to one storage unit. Location is everything; walk to Wash Park, Cherry Creek or ride your bike along the Cherry Creek Bike Path to downtown! Cat-friendly! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant pays media, heat and electricity. Credit/background check required. This place will go fast, don't delay, apply today!

In an effort to adhere to state and local regulations and public orders in the time of Coronavirus, the following guidelines are adopted by Live Urban Real Estate for our listings and showings. We urge your cooperation so that we can continue to conduct vital real estate services while doing our part to keep our agents, clients and the public-at-large safe. Masks and gloves are to be worn at all times. No more than 3 people will be allowed in a property at one time. Children are highly discouraged from attending showings.

Please see disclosure in supplements.