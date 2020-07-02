All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 33 Garfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
33 Garfield Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

33 Garfield Street

33 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This home is in a great location! It is right in the heart of Cherry Creek. It is within half a mile from dining, shopping, fitness studios, and the Cherry Creek Mall. It is close proximity to several parks and Washington Park is just a few miles away. This home has a large master suite complete with a fireplace, Juliet balcony, large walk-in closet, and five-piece bathroom. There is a large, two-car, attached garage, and six bedrooms. There are two rooms in the finished basement that can be used as additional bedrooms. There is an additional kitchen in the basement directly off of the large living space. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. If you would like to see this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Half off of first month's rent if lease started in January!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Garfield Street have any available units?
33 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Garfield Street have?
Some of 33 Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 33 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 33 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 33 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University