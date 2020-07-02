33 Garfield Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

This home is in a great location! It is right in the heart of Cherry Creek. It is within half a mile from dining, shopping, fitness studios, and the Cherry Creek Mall. It is close proximity to several parks and Washington Park is just a few miles away. This home has a large master suite complete with a fireplace, Juliet balcony, large walk-in closet, and five-piece bathroom. There is a large, two-car, attached garage, and six bedrooms. There are two rooms in the finished basement that can be used as additional bedrooms. There is an additional kitchen in the basement directly off of the large living space. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. If you would like to see this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. Half off of first month's rent if lease started in January!!