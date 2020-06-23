All apartments in Denver
3295 Olive Street

3295 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

3295 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful remodel in North Park Hill located close to Stapleton, shopping, and restaurants. - 2 bed duplex near Stapleton. Updated kitchen with new cabinets! Washer dryer included. Your own private yard.

-Stainless appliances, and dazzling backsplash.
-Updated bath with new tile, tub, toilet, and vanity.
-Washer/dryer
-Detached one-car garage.

Financials:
Rent: $1595/month
Deposit: $1595
Utilities: $40 (covers water, sewer, and trash)
Tenant pays electricity and gas
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25 per pet per month
Application Fee: $35

We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!

Renter's insurance required on this home.

Please text/email David with questions or to schedule a showing.

720-287-7027
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE4678958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 Olive Street have any available units?
3295 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3295 Olive Street have?
Some of 3295 Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
3295 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3295 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 3295 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 3295 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 3295 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3295 Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 3295 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 3295 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 3295 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
