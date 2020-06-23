3295 Olive Street

Amenities
Beautiful remodel in North Park Hill located close to Stapleton, shopping, and restaurants. - 2 bed duplex near Stapleton. Updated kitchen with new cabinets! Washer dryer included. Your own private yard.
-Stainless appliances, and dazzling backsplash.
-Updated bath with new tile, tub, toilet, and vanity.
-Washer/dryer
-Detached one-car garage.
Financials:
Rent: $1595/month
Deposit: $1595
Utilities: $40 (covers water, sewer, and trash)
Tenant pays electricity and gas
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25 per pet per month
Application Fee: $35
We require about 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!
Renter's insurance required on this home.
Please text/email David with questions or to schedule a showing.
720-287-7027
dave.wells@realatlas.com
(RLNE4678958)