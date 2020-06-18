All apartments in Denver
3247 W 19th Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

3247 W 19th Avenue

3247 West 19th Avenue · (303) 901-0454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3247 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3247 W 19th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
playground
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
Furnished Sloans Lake Stunner! Up to 3mo Lease! - Walk to Sloan's Lake & Broncos Stadium. Easy access to Convention Center, Downtown & good food! This city oasis is a stunner w/ 11 ft ceilings, luxury finishes, special touches, & historic photos.

Sloan's Lake - One of the prettiest places in town. Catch a beautiful sunset -incredible views of the Mountains & Denver skyline. Walking paths, boating & picnics!

Down the block from Hallack Park. Playground for the kids.

Historic Carriage House it's own separate ventilation system from the main house.

1 Bedroom - 2 Queen beds, includes 1 adjustable Tempurpedic bed.
Pull-out queen sofa bed in the living room
Fully equipped kitchen
Large bathroom with stand-up shower (no tub)
Washer/Dryer
1 Off-Street Parking Spot
2 Smart TVs - Netflix, Prime (no cable)

NEED TO KNOW: All Utilities are included including internet, 2 Smart TVs - no cable. First Month's Rent + $1145 Deposit + $250 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Furnished. 1 Reserved Off-Street Parking Space. No Pets. Up to 3 mo lease - please do not inquire for longer leases.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 W 19th Avenue have any available units?
3247 W 19th Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3247 W 19th Avenue have?
Some of 3247 W 19th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 W 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3247 W 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 W 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3247 W 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3247 W 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3247 W 19th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3247 W 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3247 W 19th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 W 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3247 W 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3247 W 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3247 W 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 W 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 W 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
