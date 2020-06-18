3247 W 19th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground internet access

Furnished Sloans Lake Stunner! Up to 3mo Lease! - Walk to Sloan's Lake & Broncos Stadium. Easy access to Convention Center, Downtown & good food! This city oasis is a stunner w/ 11 ft ceilings, luxury finishes, special touches, & historic photos.



Sloan's Lake - One of the prettiest places in town. Catch a beautiful sunset -incredible views of the Mountains & Denver skyline. Walking paths, boating & picnics!



Down the block from Hallack Park. Playground for the kids.



Historic Carriage House it's own separate ventilation system from the main house.



1 Bedroom - 2 Queen beds, includes 1 adjustable Tempurpedic bed.

Pull-out queen sofa bed in the living room

Fully equipped kitchen

Large bathroom with stand-up shower (no tub)

Washer/Dryer

1 Off-Street Parking Spot

2 Smart TVs - Netflix, Prime (no cable)



NEED TO KNOW: All Utilities are included including internet, 2 Smart TVs - no cable. First Month's Rent + $1145 Deposit + $250 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Furnished. 1 Reserved Off-Street Parking Space. No Pets. Up to 3 mo lease - please do not inquire for longer leases.



No Pets Allowed



