Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

3243 N Marion St

3243 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

3243 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 8/1/19. Video & Application: https://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=2022047749

Gorgeous updated 2 bed + office / 2 bath house 4 blocks from light rail. This beautiful home has wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fenced backyard, automatic sprinkler system, central a/c, garden area and storage shed.

Located in RiNo, this gorgeous home is just 4 blocks from the Curtis St Light Rail Station and walking distance to Welton St / RiNo breweries and restaurants.

Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $6,000+, no evictions and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Up to 2 non-aggressive pets under 80 lbs (total combined weight) negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

