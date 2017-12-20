3243 N Marion St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 8/1/19. Video & Application: https://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=2022047749



Gorgeous updated 2 bed + office / 2 bath house 4 blocks from light rail. This beautiful home has wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fenced backyard, automatic sprinkler system, central a/c, garden area and storage shed.



Located in RiNo, this gorgeous home is just 4 blocks from the Curtis St Light Rail Station and walking distance to Welton St / RiNo breweries and restaurants.



Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $6,000+, no evictions and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Up to 2 non-aggressive pets under 80 lbs (total combined weight) negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.