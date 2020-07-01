All apartments in Denver
3222 E 1st Ave

3222 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3222 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Steele Creek - Glendale - Property Id: 186953

Steele Creek creates a new reference point for luxury living in Denver. Viewed from any angle inside or out, the building speaks of carefully and artfully considered decisions, where the refinement of the materials and finishes is always paramount. The rooftop infinity pool that seems to visually merge with the Front Range of the Rockies. The omnipresent stone and tile design work.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
24-hour concierge services24-hour fitness center with fitness on-demandBike sharing program and repair shopBoard roomElectric car charging stationsElevatorFire pitsFurnished apartments availableGourmet presentation kitchenGrilling areaGroup fitness classesGuest suiteHigh-speed wireless Internet in common areasIndoor / outdoor terraceOn-site retailParcel Pending package pick-upPet friendlyPet wash stationRooftop poolShort term leases availableSpaSports viewing loungeSun deck with cabanasTRX equipmentWag! Preferred Partner
Yoga studio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186953
Property Id 186953

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5378109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 E 1st Ave have any available units?
3222 E 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 E 1st Ave have?
Some of 3222 E 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 E 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3222 E 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 E 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3222 E 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3222 E 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 3222 E 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3222 E 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 E 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 E 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3222 E 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 3222 E 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3222 E 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 E 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 E 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.

