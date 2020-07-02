Amenities

3215 Newton Street Available 12/01/19 Bright, Updated Condo in Highlands Square - Bright and sunny one bedroom condo in highly desirable Highlands Square. Enjoy living just steps away from all your favorite restaurants and shops on 32nd Avenue. This ground floor condo lives much larger than its ~600 square feet. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and large master bedroom has built in desk area. Hardwoods throughout and A/C! Condo comes with it's own washer/dryer, parking space, and private front porch area. Trash, recycling, composting, water and snow removal included. Can't beat this location!



(RLNE5222543)